As part of the Division’s celebration of Black History Month, Dr. Dave Louis, TTU Associate Professor of Educational Psychology and Leadership, will be speaking on “Reflection, Realization, & Redefining: Engaging Culturally Relevant Practice Within Higher Education” on Wednesday, February 21, from noon – 1:00 p.m. Please join us in Room 119 of Doak Hall for a thought-provoking presentation and free pizza. Posted:

