Hello Class of 2018!

The Career Center needs your input! Please log in to your www.hireredraiders.ttu.edu and fill out our Outcomes Survey. Your valued participation helps future TTU graduates by providing them with viable data from alumni about various industries and salaries. The survey is quick, taking less than 5 minutes, and your input is very valuable. We want to remind you that the University Career Center and the Hire Red Raiders job board are available to you even after graduation.

Guns Up!!

Posted:

2/23/2018



Originator:

Taylor Johnston



Email:

taylor.johnston@ttu.edu



Department:

University Career Center





