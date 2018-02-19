|
Level II courses are designed for the more experienced research administrator. This program provides the knowledge and skills necessary to successfully guide principal investigators and researchers through an increasingly complex regulatory environment.
RRU 07: Subaward Monitoring and Review
RRU 08: Federal Equipment
RRU 09: Service Center Roles and Responsibilities
RRU 10: Award Closeout Process, Roles and Responsibilities
RRU 11: Let’s Talk Cost Sharing
Visit SumTotal to reserve your spot today. Email rru@ttu.edu for questions.
|Posted:
2/19/2018
Originator:
Sarah Cody
Email:
sarah.cody@ttu.edu
Department:
Accounting Services
Categories