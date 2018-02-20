Monday: Chimichurri Flank Steak & Roasted Salmon with Dill Sauce Soup: Potato and Bacon Carving Station: Ancho Pork Loin Tuesday: Blackened Chicken & Andouille Crawfish Etouffee Soup: Sausage Gumbo Carving Station: Creole Seasoned Beef Wednesday: Chicken Fried Steak & Green Chili Pork Chops Soup: Tomato Basil Carving Station: New York Strip Loin Thursday: Brisket & Chicken Fried Chicken Soup: Italian Wedding Carving Station: Roasted Turkey Friday: Chicken Enchiladas & Cheesy Chile Rellenos Soup: Pozole Carving Station: Flank Steak ***For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at www.skyviews.ttu.edu, or message us on Facebook!!!

2/20/2018



Kylie Wright



kylie.wright@ttu.edu



Hospitality and Retail Mgmt





