Monday:
Chimichurri Flank Steak & Roasted Salmon with Dill Sauce
Soup: Potato and Bacon
Carving Station: Ancho Pork Loin
Tuesday:
Blackened Chicken & Andouille Crawfish Etouffee
Soup: Sausage Gumbo
Carving Station: Creole Seasoned Beef
Wednesday:
Chicken Fried Steak & Green Chili Pork Chops
Soup: Tomato Basil
Carving Station: New York Strip Loin
Thursday:
Brisket & Chicken Fried Chicken
Soup: Italian Wedding
Carving Station: Roasted Turkey
Friday:
Chicken Enchiladas & Cheesy Chile Rellenos
Soup: Pozole
Carving Station: Flank Steak
