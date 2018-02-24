|
Come join RattleSkull, that "lil ol' drone band from Texas," as they rock the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Saturday 2/24 3:30-4:30pm as part of Lubbock-Con 2018! Bagpipes, fiddle, accordion, hurdy-gurdy, and dancing for all! Free/friendly/on-the-fly instruction in French folk dance available, and all dancers of all levels of experience are very welcome. Co-sponsored by the TTU Vernacular Music Center and Bal-Folk TTU. Venez à notre bal!
2/20/2018
CHRISTOPHER J Smith
christopher.smith@ttu.edu
School of Music
Time: 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Date: 2/24/2018
Location:
Lubbock Memorial Civic Center
