The Texas Tech PreLaw Program is pleased to announce the Spring 2018 Mock LSAT, which will occur on Saturday, April 7 th at 8:30 a.m. in CHEM 049. This event is free and it is open to any active Texas Tech student. Students can expect to take a full-length LSAT test from December 2017 in an environment that will closely match the actual LSAT experience. This test contains four sections covering logical reasoning, analytical reasoning, and reading comprehension. Please note that there will be no Writing Sample section on this test. The test will take approximately four hours to complete. Once students have completed the test, they will receive an answer key and information on how to convert their raw score into an LSAT score. We are hosting this event independent of any corporation or testing entity at no cost to any student.

To register for this event, please fill out our registration form found at: prelaw.ttu.edu before Friday, March 30th. Posted:

2/23/2018



Originator:

Lauren Hancock



Email:

lauren.hancock@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 4/7/2018



Location:

Chem 049



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

