The Tech Council on Family Relations is a student organization that strives to help women, children, and families in the community. TCFR welcomes all majors to become members and to attend our meetings. We will have the 3rd General Body Meeting of the semester on March 6th at 7:30 in Human Sciences Building room 63. We will be covering the Texas Council on Family Relations Conference and getting plans ready to attend in April.

