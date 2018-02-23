TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Sandia National Laboratories Recruitment Seminar
Dr. Brent C. Houchens of Sandia National Laboratories will deliver a recruitment seminar during this event.  This seminar is for all interested B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. engineering and science students and postdocs. Many positions are open for internships, co-ops, and full-time employment. Note: Most positions require U.S. Citizenship.
Posted:
2/19/2018

Originator:
Suhas Pol

Email:
suhas.pol@ttu.edu

Department:
Mechanical Engineering

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 2/23/2018

Location:
Livermore Center (LVRMRC) 101

Categories