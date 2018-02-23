|
Dr. Brent C. Houchens of Sandia National Laboratories will deliver a recruitment seminar during this event. This seminar is for all interested B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. engineering and science students and postdocs. Many positions are open for internships, co-ops, and full-time employment. Note: Most positions require U.S. Citizenship.
2/19/2018
Suhas Pol
suhas.pol@ttu.edu
Mechanical Engineering
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 2/23/2018
Location:
Livermore Center (LVRMRC) 101
