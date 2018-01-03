The Writing Centers of Texas Tech (University Writing Center and Graduate Writing Center) are hosting an open house to allow interested applicants to meet our staff and administrators, learn more about our services, and begin the application process. Join us Thursday, March 1, between 4 -6pm in the University Writing Center (ENGL 175). Come and go as needed, and enjoy refreshments as you get to know us!

We are hiring graduate student and professional writing consultants from all disciplines to help provide the TTU community with high quality, collaborative writing support.

Our centers are supportive, challenging, and exciting places to build your professional skills. As a consultant, you will develop your own writing skills and gain experience working with student writers. We value the productive potential of a diverse multidisciplinary and multilingual staff and welcome non-native English speakers to apply.