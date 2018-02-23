Seeking Writing Consultants

“Working as a writing consultant with a science background may seem counterintuitive. However, this position has strongly aided in my writing abilities. Being surrounded by writers and always talking about writing allows me to think about writing all the time.” - Ph.D. student in Natural Resources Management



The Writing Centers of Texas Tech (University Writing Center and Graduate Writing Center) are hiring graduate student and professional writing consultants from all disciplines to help provide the TTU community with high quality, collaborative writing support.

Our centers are supportive, challenging, and exciting places to build your professional skills. As a consultant, you will develop your own writing skills and gain experience working with student writers. We value the productive potential of a diverse multidisciplinary and multilingual staff and welcome non-native English speakers to apply.

Ideal candidates are engaged writers and learners and should have:

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills

· Strong interpersonal skills

· The ability to assess and provide constructive feedback for writing in a variety of genres and disciplines

· The willingness to learn through individual feedback and ongoing professional development

Typically, consultants responsibilities will include:

· Working 5-10 hours per week in one-to-one consultations onsite and online

· Attending weekly professional development meetings

These positions are compensated through a graduate part-time instructorship (GTPI) or through hourly pay funded by the Writing Centers. They may be held in addition to assistantships or other work commitments with the approval of faculty and administrators. Please note that, due to visa regulations, international students typically cannot work as consultants if they already hold 0.5 FTE positions in their home departments.

Interested in joining us? To apply, please submit a completed application, a resume or CV, two writing samples, and two letters of recommendation to gradwritingcenter@ttu.edu. To download an application, click here.

Questions about our Centers, writing consultations, the application process, or your eligibility to apply? Contact Dr. Kristin Messuri (kristin.messuri@ttu.edu).