



The CDRC-EHS Snapshot gives you an overview of the children and families we serve and the research experiences available. We invite you to explore the opportunities with us. We are happy to field inquiries, send information, set up Center tours and come to speak to individual faculty, groups of colleagues or Departments about potential research projects.



Stephanie Shine, EHS Executive Director, stephanie.shine@ttu.edu

Stacy Johnson, CDRC Director, stacy.johnson@ttu.edu The Department of Human Development and Family Studies invites researchers, faculty, colleagues, and graduate students to discover the possibilities for research at two of our nationally accredited Centers: The Child Development Research Center (CDRC) and the TTU Early Head Start Center (EHS) The CDRC-EHS Snapshot gives you an overview of the children and families we serve and the research experiences available. We invite you to explore the opportunities with us. We are happy to field inquiries, send information, set up Center tours and come to speak to individual faculty, groups of colleagues or Departments about potential research projects.Stephanie Shine, EHS Executive Director, stephanie.shine@ttu.eduStacy Johnson, CDRC Director, stacy.johnson@ttu.edu Posted:

2/26/2018



Originator:

Stacy Johnson



Email:

stacy.johnson@ttu.edu



Department:

Child Development Research Center





Categories

Research

Academic

Departmental

