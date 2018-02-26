TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Rawls Summer Business Institute
The Rawls Summer Business Institute is an intensive 9-hour immersion certificate program designed to provide non-business majors an understanding of business principles.  Students will take business courses and participate in career development workshops and seminars.  Program Dates are June 5-August 8.

For more information or to apply visit: www.rawlsinstitute.ba.ttu.edu
2/26/2018

Adrienne Holloway-Carnes

adrienne.carnes@ttu.edu

Rawls College of Business


