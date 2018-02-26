



Students at Texas Tech or another higher education institution with a demonstrated need for financial assistance are encouraged to apply. Particular consideration will be given to assisting emerging scholars who have not previously received registration assistance in the past.



The registration assistant awards are also intended to encourage the participation of individuals from under-represented constituencies at Texas Tech.

DEADLINE April 13, 2018 Application Assistance is awarded based on the following: The candidate's application The candidate's ability to express him/herself

Application Form



Email your application to womens.studies@ttu.edu with "Conference Scholarship" in the subject line. Funding for the conference registration assistance award was made possible by the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.



Funding for the conference registration assistance award was made possible by the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

Posted:

2/26/2018



Originator:

Patricia Earl



Email:

patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Department:

Womens Studies Program





