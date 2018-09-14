|
Chris Young will visit Lubbock, TX on Sept. 14 at United Supermarkets Arena with special guests Kane Brown and Morgan Evans.
Tickets and VIP packages for the Lubbock, TX date of Chris Young Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour go on sale Thursday, March 1 at 10am through selectaseatlubbock.com, 806-770-2000, and at Select-a-Seat Outlets.
|Posted:
2/26/2018
Originator:
Marissa Rivera
Email:
marissa.rivera@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 11:59 PM
Event Date: 9/14/2018
Location:
United Supermarkets Arena
