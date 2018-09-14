TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Chris Young Losing Sleep Tour
Chris Young will visit Lubbock, TX on Sept. 14 at United Supermarkets Arena with special guests Kane Brown and Morgan Evans. 

Tickets and VIP packages for the Lubbock, TX date of Chris Young Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour go on sale Thursday, March 1 at 10am through selectaseatlubbock.com, 806-770-2000, and at Select-a-Seat Outlets.
2/26/2018

Marissa Rivera

marissa.rivera@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 7:30 PM - 11:59 PM
Event Date: 9/14/2018

United Supermarkets Arena

