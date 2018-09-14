Chris Young will visit Lubbock, TX on Sept. 14 at United Supermarkets Arena with special guests Kane Brown and Morgan Evans.



Tickets and VIP packages for the Lubbock, TX date of Chris Young Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour go on sale Thursday, March 1 at 10am through , 806-770-2000, and at Select-a-Seat Outlets. selectaseatlubbock.com , 806-770-2000, and at Select-a-Seat Outlets.



2/26/2018



Marissa Rivera



marissa.rivera@ttu.edu



N/A



7:30 PM - 11:59 PM

9/14/2018



United Supermarkets Arena



