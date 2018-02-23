FALL/ SPRING SEMESTER AT THE TTU CENTER IN SEVILLA

SPANISH PROGRAM

OPEN TO: All TTU Students.

FALL PROGRAM DATES: Fall 2018: August 22-December 8, 2018.

FALL APPLICATION DEADLINE: March 23, 2018.

SPRING 2019 APPLICATION DEADLINE: October 1, 2018

Information sessions:

· Friday, February 23rd at 2:00 PM (Matador Room SUB)

Texas Tech University Center in Seville offers students the possibility to earn 12 to 15 credit hours of Spanish counted towards general requirements, minors and majors in Spanish while enjoying the life and culture of Spain.

Students with no prior Spanish courses at TTU may take:

ü Spanish 1607 Intensive First Year Spanish (6 hours/equivalent to 2 semesters) - 1st half of the semester

ü Spanish 2607 Intensive Second Year Spanish (6 hours/equivalent to 2 semesters) - 2nd half of the semester

Students minoring or majoring in Spanish may take the following semester long courses :

ü CMLL 2301 (For those who have completed beginning Spanish prior to arrival in Seville)

ü Spanish 3306 Spanish Life and Culture

ü Spanish 3307 Intro to Spanish Literature

ü Spanish 4343 Advanced Language Skills

ü Spanish 4335 Spanish Internship

Additional activities:

ü Sevillanas Dance Lessons

ü Language Tutors in situ

ü Hands-on cultural activities and exchanges with local students

For estimated costs, host-family information, and to apply to this program, please visit this website:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/about/programs/ttucenter-in-sevilla/spanish-center.php