The Student Counseling Center is now offering a support group for students that identify as transgender, gender non-binary, or questioning their gender identity. The goal is to foster a sense of community and connection with other transgender students. The group will be held on Tuesdays 12:30 to 1:50pm at the Student Counseling Center. If you are interested in attending or would like more information, please email amanda.wheeler@ttu.edu.
2/26/2018
Amanda Wheeler
amanda.wheeler@ttu.edu
Student Counseling Center
