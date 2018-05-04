Bring your friends and enjoy a free drink and popcorn from Hospitality Services. Sam’s Place will be open late to satisfy all your movie cravings! Go to sab.ttu.edu to see the full schedule of our Late-Night Movies series. Movie will be shown on Thursday and Friday.



Now graduated from college and out in the real world where it takes more than a cappella to get by, the Bellas return in Pitch Perfect 3. After the highs winning the World Championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren’t job prospects for making music with their mouth. But when they get the dance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.

TTU Student ID is required. Doors open at 9:30 pm. Limited seating.

