The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is initiating a community conversation about the business case for diversity, inclusion and equity. Our goal is to deliver a platform for businesses to convene and collaborate to affect real, incremental change in the workplace and in our community.
Take advantage of this opportunity for ''Belonging'' to enrich your personal and professional life and to enhance your awareness of diversity, inclusion and equity from a fresh perspective. To access the special TTU discount rates, visit http://www.lubbockchamber.com/events/details/2018-trc-diversity-summit-belonging-creating-a-culture-of-intentional-inclusion-4412. Select non-member and then enter the corresponding promo code:
Registering for the full day?
Use promo code: TTUfull
Registering for only the luncheon and keynote speaker?
Use promo code: TTUlunch
Registering for only the sessions and reception?
Use promo code: TTUsessions
For more information, contact the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce at 806-761-7000
|Posted:
2/22/2018
Originator:
CP Powell
Email:
CORY.POWELL@ttu.edu
Department:
Mentor Tech Operations
Event Information
Time: 11:30 AM - 4:45 PM
Event Date: 3/6/2018
Location:
Overton Hotel & Conference Center
Categories