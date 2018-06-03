The Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative (NMHI) is part of the Texas Tech University, Department of Nutritional Sciences. NMHI offers clinical services to the local Lubbock community related to nutrition and metabolic health. We focus on overall healthy lifestyles (nutrition, physical activity, stress management and overall self-care) to improve or prevent a number of health conditions. Our programs include medically informed weight loss, state of the science nutritional and motivational counseling and education. We also offer cutting edge scientific methods to measure your muscle, fat, and the number of calories your body needs daily. To find out more and enroll in our programs please visit www.nmhi.ttu.edu