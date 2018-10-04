



The Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative (NMHI) is part of the Texas Tech University, Department of Nutritional Sciences. NMHI offers clinical services to the local Lubbock community related to nutrition and metabolic health. We focus on overall healthy lifestyles (nutrition, physical activity, stress management and overall self-care) to improve or prevent a number of health conditions. TTU-NMHI Nutrition & Weight Management Programs

• Individual and group weight management

• Nutrition counseling

• State of the science assessment of your muscle and body fat

• Accurate measurement of the number of calories your body needs



Call: 806-742-NMHI (6644)

Visit: www.nmhi.ttu.edu

