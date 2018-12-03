These awards are given by WT-AWIS members during the spring semester of each year, and are for the purpose of recognizing men (Champion of Women Award/C.O.W.) and women (Outstanding Woman Leader Award/O.W.L.) who are active supporters of women in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, agriculture, math), and who have demonstrated their commitment to the education, training and mentoring of women, as well as to overall gender equity in STEAM. Please see below for application details:





Nominator and Nominee Information (1 pg. maximum)

In the first page of the nomination document, include the following:

1. Name(s) and contact info (phone, email, affiliation, position/title) of those submitting nomination.

2. Name and contact info (phone, email, affiliation, position/title) of the COW or OWL nominee, and indicate which award.





Nomination Narrative (1 pg. maximum)

On the second page of the nomination document, discuss the following:

1. Why does this person deserve to be a C.O.W. or O.W.L.?

2.How has this person supported or promoted women in STEAM?

(Specific examples will help the committee in the selection process)



