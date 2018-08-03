International Women's Day, originally called International Working Women's Day, is celebrated on March 8 every year. We have urgent work to do. Are you ready to #PressforProgress this IWD 2018 and beyond? Come to DOAK 123 and take the pledge and show your support using the selfie cards.



IWD 2018 campaign theme: #PressforProgress



Call on the masses or call on yourself to help forge a better working world - a more gender inclusive world.



International Women's Day as a vehicle for change, is it possible? Last year, organizations and individuals around the world supported the #BeBoldforChange campaign and committed to help women and girls achieve their ambitions; challenge conscious and unconscious bias; call for gender-balanced leadership; value women and men's contributions equally; and create inclusive flexible cultures. From awareness raising to concrete action, organizations rallied their people to pledge support to help forge gender parity on International Women’s Day (IWD) and beyond.

But the World Economic Forum predicts the gender gap won't close entirely until 2186. This is too long to wait. Around the world, IWD can be an important catalyst and vehicle for driving greater change for women and moving closer to gender parity.



What if the world truly stepped up to take bold action? Will you #PressforProgress on International Women's Day 2018 and beyond by taking groundbreaking action that truly drives the greatest change for women.

Each one of us - with women, men and non-binary people joining forces - can be a leader within our own spheres of influence by taking bold pragmatic action to accelerate gender parity. Through purposeful collaboration, we can help women advance and unleash the limitless potential offered to economies the world over.



Looking for IWD resources and support? Visit their web site here: www.internationalwomensday. com

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Unit Supervisor/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, www.wgs.ttu.edu



