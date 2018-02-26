The Thomas Jay Harris Institute is excited to announce the 3rd annual Texas Tech University Hispanic/Latinx Research and Creative Symposium March 1 & 2, 2018. The symposium will feature research and creative work by TTU faculty, staff, and graduate students, including panel presentations and discussions on TTU’s Emerging Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) status, 19th-Century Spanish Literature, early Mexican-American music, Hispanic Theatre, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and stereotyped identification of Latinx actors, among others.

The symposium will also feature a distinguished guest speaker, Dr. Nicolás Kanellos, professor at the University of Houston and founding publisher of the noted Hispanic literary journal The Americas Review and the nation’s oldest Hispanic publishing house, Arte Público Press. Dr. Kanellos will give a keynote address regarding “Recovering the US Hispanic Literary Heritage,” on Friday, March 2, 8:30-9:15 a.m. in room 156 of the Media & Communication classroom building. Coffee and pan dulce will be provided. Dr. Kanellos will also be available to meet with students, faculty and others at the Starbucks in the Barnes & Noble bookstore, 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Friday March 2.

NOTE: an Emerging Scholars session scheduled for Thursday, March 1, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. is designed for graduate students to present their work and receive feedback from Dr. Kanellos and TTU faculty. Box lunches will be provided.

For more information on the symposium, please contact Jobi Martinez at jobi.martinez@ttu.edu.