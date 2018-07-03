Mindfulness in Practice: Attention Training featuring Neetu Arora Smith, Ph.D., LMFT
Owner and Psychotherapist at Honor Your Path Counseling
Mindfulness-based clinical therapies are increasingly recognized as effective interventions for a
range of psychological as well as physical conditions. In this workshop, participants will be
introduced to mindfulness and its key components, with attendees learning the simple steps of the
common types of mindfulness meditations. A demonstration of two experiential exercises using guided
instruction will be included.
Dr. Smith believes that mind-body connection is the new frontier of medicine. Dr. Neetu Smith
received her doctorate degree in Marriage and Family therapy from Texas Tech University, after
obtaining her Masters in Clinical Psychology from Delhi University (India). Currently a Licensed
Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT), she works with individuals with emotional, psychological, or
behavioral challenges in her private practice. She uses mindfulness-based therapy and clinical
hypnosis to treat anxiety, depression, attention, and sleep difficulties. She also teaches clients
to alleviate distress resulting from conditions either brought on by or made worse due to chronic
stress states (such as insomnia, headaches, IBS, chronic fatigue, or distress from auto-immune
disorders). Prior to her private practice, she worked as the director of mental health programs at
StarCare (formerly Lubbock MHMR), a community mental health center.
This event is free & open to the public. Free lunch will be provided to the first 50 attendees. No RSVP is necessary.
For more information about the Global Health Lecture Series, contact the Office of Global Health at 806-743-2901 or globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu.
Persons needing assistance should contact the Office of Global Health for arrangements.
