For the first time EVER, the three major gaming organizations at Texas Tech (Tech Esports, Tech League of Legends, and Heads Up Display) are teaming up to bring Texas Tech some awesome, FREE gaming FUN! EVERYONE is invited! Bring your systems and displays! It doesn't matter if you're a casual gamer, hardcore and competitive, or you don't know anything about games! FREE Raffles and prizes! FREE FOOD! Learn how to expand your career with Heads Up Display, get League tips from TechLoL, and get your game on with Tech Esports! Meet the athletes representing Texas Tech in Esports!





SUB Playa, Brazos, and Caprock Rooms

March 3rd

12-6 PM



Oh, yeah, did we mention EVERYTHING'S FREE???



3/1/2018



Dylan Winn



dylan.winn@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 3/3/2018



Location:

SUB Playa, Brazos, Caprock Rooms, Student Union Building



