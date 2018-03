Join "Made In Cote d'Ivoire" for their 2nd meeting! Free food and drinks!

Summary of the activities organized so far this semester by MICI.

There will be a deatailed overview of the different future events, benefits and leadership opportunites.

We will talk about the important dates to not miss.

Announcements from the different commitees in MICI.

Free food and drinks! This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

Posted:

2/28/2018



Originator:

Jeanchristophe Cangah



Email:

jean.cangah@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 3/2/2018



Location:

Holden hall 109



Categories

Student Organization