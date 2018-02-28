We are looking for Asian, Caucasian, Indian, and African American children, ages 6 to 8 for a research project about attitudes toward Disney princesses. The study will take no more than 20 minutes. Each child who participates will receive a small gift. We will also ask you to answer some questions about your child's love towards the Disney princess movies. For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Janice Cho at janice.cho@ttu.edu. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

2/28/2018



Originator:

Janice Cho



Email:

janice.cho@ttu.edu



Department:

Media and Communication





