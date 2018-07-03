TTU HomeTechAnnounce

All-Majors Job Fair!

Whether you are looking for a full-time position, part-time or an internship, you will find great opportunities at this fair to connect with prospective employers seeking Red Raiders with your majors. Also attend this fair to expand your network, polish your interview skills, learn industry information, and gather information about companies.

Date: Wednesday, March 7, 2018
Time: 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Location: SUB Ballroom
Business Professional Dress Encouraged


http://www.depts.ttu.edu/careercenter/18amjf/index.php

This event is sponsored by the Texas Tech University Career Center.
All University Career Center events are open to Texas Tech undergraduate, graduate, international, distance students, and alumni.
3/2/2018

Janelle Zamora

janelle.zamora@ttu.edu

University Career Center

