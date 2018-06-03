



Participants will be working with the trail maintenance program, specifically getting ready for the parks Wild Canyon Ultra race which will help raise money for the Caprock Canyons Restoration Project.



The goal of this project is to restore the park to its natural state from some 300 years ago. It includes restoration of mixed grass prairies, rolling plains and native animals, including the beloved prairie dogs and bison seen throughout the Caprock Canyons!



