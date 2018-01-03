Carolyn Cook, former assistant to first year writing, will have her certified therapy dogs in the English department Atrium for a meet and greet. There will be FREE coffee and pastries!



Stop by today from 1:00 - 2:30pm!



Where: ENGL Department Atrium (2nd floor of the ENGL/PHIL building by the main ENGL office)

When: Thursday, March 1st

Time: 1:00-2:30pm