TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Pups & Pastries - TODAY
Carolyn Cook, former assistant to first year writing, will have her certified therapy dogs in the English department Atrium for a meet and greet. There will be FREE coffee and pastries!

Stop by today from 1:00 - 2:30pm!

Where: ENGL Department Atrium (2nd floor of the ENGL/PHIL building  by the main ENGL office)
When: Thursday, March 1st
Time: 1:00-2:30pm
Posted:
3/1/2018

Originator:
Eleanor Mode

Email:
eleanor.mode@ttu.edu

Department:
English

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Date: 3/1/2018

Location:
ENGL Department Atrium


Categories