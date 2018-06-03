OpenACC is an accepted standard using compiler directives to allow quick development of GPU capable codes using standard high level languages and compiles. It has been used with great success to accelerate real applications within very short development periods. This workshop assumes knowledge of either C or Fortran programming. IT will have a hands-on component using Bridges computing platform at the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center.



User accounts on Bridges: User accounts on the Pittsburgh systems will be provided to participants to carry out the activities and exercises.



Registration: Please register by March 3, 2018. For registration details, please visith http://www.hpcc.ttu.edu/about/training.php.



Additional questions may be addressed to hpccsupport@ttu.edu.