The OIA has partnered with the UCC to offer career events with you, the international student, in mind!
Who it's for: International students of ALL LEVELS (as it's never too early to start preparing)
What it is: Career presentation
Why you should attend: We wish to better prepare international students for careers after graduation. This "Prepare for Networking" presentation will focus on professional dress, networking, and interview questions to prepare international students for the International Student Career Forum: Employer Panel and Mixer event on Thursday, March 8 from 5-7 PM.
Dress*: No dress code required.
Registration*: No registration required.
*Note: Professional dress and registration is required to attend the International Student Career Forum: Employer Panel & Mixer on March 8, 2018. Register for the 3/8 event at Hire Red Raiders
.