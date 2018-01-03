The OIA has partnered with the UCC to offer career events with you, the international student, in mind!





International students of ALL LEVELS (as it's never too early to start preparing)

What it is: Career presentation

Why you should attend: We wish to better prepare international students for careers after graduation. This "Prepare for Networking" presentation will focus on professional dress, networking, and interview questions to prepare international students for the International Student Career Forum: Employer Panel and Mixer event on Thursday, March 8 from 5-7 PM.

Dress*: No dress code required.

Registration*: No registration required.



