Drawing Connections

an open drawing event hosted by

Art Foundations Program

Texas Tech University School of Art's

at TTU Satellite Gallery, 1108 5th St

March 2018 First Friday Art Trail

6 PM - 9 PM,

Friday, March 2, 2018

The event is free and open to the public.





Join us at Drawing Connections, an open drawing event hosted by the first-year students in the Art Foundations Program. Experience drawing in a gallery atmosphere at this March's First Friday Art Trail. Easels, paper, charcoal, still-life, and of course music, will be provided for all visitors. Students and public are welcome to appreciate the beauty of line, value, and texture as they practice composition, structure, and proportion. Our aim with this event is to not only showcase what Art Foundations students are learning, but also allow the public to experience and share in the art making experience.





The Texas Tech University Satellite Gallery at Charles Adams Studio Project - CASP located at 1108 5th Street (5th street and Avenue J) in downtown Lubbock.





Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additionally, we thank the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, and Dean, Noel Zahler, for the support provided for programs in the School of Art.



