The U.S. National Children of the Stone/ Dal'Ouna concert and book tour offers an opportunity to reflect on the Palestinian experience through a powerful combination of music and literature.

The tour will celebrate Palestinian musician and educator Ramzi Aburedwan and his belief in the power of music and culture to transform lives. It will also feature Sandy Tolan, author of the international bestseller The Lemon Tree and Children of the Stone: The Power of Music in a Hard Land.

For more information, contact Sarai Brinker at S.Brinker@ttu.edu