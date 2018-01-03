TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
AFISM Newsletter Published for Campus

The March edition of AFISM's Newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link:

www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2018/afism_newsletter_March_2018.pdf

Some of what you will find in this issue includes:

  • Reporting News - Cognos Analytics
  • Report of the Month - FI278 Vendor Invoice Payee Research
  • March Class Schedule
  • First ePAF Class announcement for Summer Term Appointments

Link to AFISM website: www.depts.ttu.edu/afism

Link to AFISM Training website:  Kainz.ttu.edu/afism/training

Posted:
3/1/2018

Originator:
Jill Lindsey

Email:
jill.lindsey@ttu.edu

Department:
Admin and Finance Info Systems Mgmt


Categories