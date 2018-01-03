The March edition of AFISM's Newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link:
www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2018/afism_newsletter_March_2018.pdf
Some of what you will find in this issue includes:
- Reporting News - Cognos Analytics
- Report of the Month - FI278 Vendor Invoice Payee Research
- March Class Schedule
- First ePAF Class announcement for Summer Term Appointments
Link to AFISM website: www.depts.ttu.edu/afism
Link to AFISM Training website: Kainz.ttu.edu/afism/training