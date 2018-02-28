A welcome back event for students who have already studied abroad. Connect with other study abroad alumni over a round table discussion of your experiences abroad, and how to apply your experience now that you have returned to campus! Free pizza and beverages will be provided. A resource fair of on and off campus resources will also be available so that students can learn how to apply their study abroad experiences now that they have returned to TTU.





It will be held at the International Cultural Center in the Hall of Nations.

The building is across the street from UMC, and the address is: 601 Indiana Ave.