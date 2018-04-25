We often assign our students out-of-class projects so they can apply information from our classes in new contexts. Yet, how do we prepare students for these endeavors? While it’s a good first step to explain the assignment transparently, we may still find ourselves getting products that don’t demonstrate the level of work we’d like to see. What are we to do? While we may see the connection between in-class activity and out-of-class work, our students may not. In this session, we’ll explore the arguments for providing meaningful in-class practice on the skills you’ll be assessing in projects, exams, etc. Join us for a hands-on experience where you can practice transforming projects into small steps!

Posted:

4/11/2018



Originator:

Molly Jacobs



Email:

Molly.M.Jacobs@ttu.edu



Department:

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 4/25/2018



Location:

TLPDC 153



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center

