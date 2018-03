Join the RISE office and TxDOT outside the SUB Thursday, March 1,

2018 from 11:00 am – 2:30 pm to try your hand at impaired dodgeball,

free give aways, and other resources available to students before they take

off for spring break. RISE is committed to help raise awareness around

potential risks college students face and ensuring they are making better

choices and taking care of one another.