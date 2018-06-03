TSIS is the student organization for University Studies that recruits outstanding students to Texas Tech University and to University Studies from the local area and around the state of Texas. Our goal is to serve as student representatives and good will ambassadors for University Studies on the Texas Tech University campus and to promote and encourage ideas and philosophies of Interdisciplinary Studies throughout the Texas Tech University community. It is also a great way to meet other University Studies students since we are so diverse with everyone having different areas of concentration and majority of our INTS classes taking place online making it difficult to connect with other BUS students, and TSIS gives you that opportunity to meet those you interact with on Blackboard and those you haven’t had in a class.

So with all of that being said, If you become a member of TSIS you will have the opportunity to apply to be one of our ambassadors for the University Studies program. Another great opportunity you have as a member is enrolling into Alpha Iota Sigma National Honor Society if you uphold a GPA of 3.3. Aside from those two great opportunities, a third opportunity is to gain a leadership position to add to your resume.

We will eat some yummy snacks, cover what TSIS is, meet new people, talk about socials for the year, and much more. We are also a small organization so there are leadership opportunities to go around for everyone! Hope to see everyone there! Thank you for your time and please consider joining us for our first meeting. For any questions, comments, or concerns email me at zulema.garcia@ttu.edu.

