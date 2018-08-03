TTU HomeTechAnnounce

International Student Career Forum: Event on 3/8!

This event is designed for international students, and organized by the University Career Center and Office of International Affairs. The employer panel, from 5-6 PM, will focus on international student concerns related to getting and maintaining a job, and necessary information on immigration status. Following the employer panel, students will have the opportunity to mix and mingle with employers who hire candidates for positions within their company.

Business Casual Dress is Required

All International Students Welcome--- NO sign-up required
3/6/2018

Mary Stair

mary.stair@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 3/8/2018

International Cultural Center Auditorium and Hall of Nations


