Meet us at the SUB from 12 pm - 4 pm TODAY!

Are you looking for a full-time position, part-time position or internship?

You will find great opportunities at the All-Majors Job Fair!

Connect with prospective employers seeking to hire Red Raiders of all majors.

For more information, click here: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/careercenter/18amjf/index.php

Posted:

3/7/2018



Originator:

Dominique Massey



Email:

dominique.massey@ttu.edu



Department:

University Career Center



Time: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 3/7/2018



Location:

SUB Ballroom



