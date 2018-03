Gala of the Royal Horses

Come watch the Royal Horses at the Texas Tech Equestrian Center!

5712 CR 1500 Lubbock, TX 79407 Just a few miles from Wolfforth

Event Times: Friday, March 9th - 7PM Saturday, March 10th - 7PM Sunday, March 11th - 3PM

Purchase tickets at the link below: https://monumentaltix.com/events/9-mar-2018-gala-of-the-royal-horses/tickets Posted:

3/7/2018



Originator:

Jennifer Brazil



Email:

jennifer.brazil@ttu.edu



Department:

Animal and Food Sciences



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 3/9/2018



Location:

Texas Tech Equestrian Center



Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental