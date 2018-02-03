The Texas Tech flag at Memorial Circle is lowered today in memory of Jim Brewer. Jim served the Texas Tech University Libraries for 15 years as an associate librarian in the Library Technology Management and Services department. He had a deep appreciation and enthusiasm for the profession, with a keen interest in the digital future of libraries that was reflected in his research, publications and presentations. Jim held a MLS, School of Library & Information Science, University of Wisconsin-Madison; an MA, German, University of Wisconsin-Madison; a BA, Mathematics and German, Bucknell University; and was a Member of Phi Beta Kappa. Jim passed away February 14, 2018. Posted:

