Please join us for food and conversation! Our next LSJE (Literature of Social Justice and the Environment) Brown Bag

Lunchtime Speakers Series takes place on

Wednesday, March 7 at 12:30 p.m. in English 201. This month, we are pleased to host Horn Professor Dr. Bruce Clarke, who will discuss "Literature, Astrobiology, and the Anthropocene." Also presenting is Ph.D. student Kaz Sugiyama, who will discuss "Community without Unity: Posthumanist Community in Hayao Miyazaki's

." As always, the Literature, Social Justice, and Environment Lunchtime Speakers Series events are free and open to the public.

Princess Mononoke