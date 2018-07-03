|
Please join us for food and conversation! Our next LSJE (Literature of Social Justice and the Environment) Brown Bag Lunchtime Speakers Series takes place on Wednesday, March 7 at 12:30 p.m. in English 201. This month, we are pleased to host Horn Professor Dr. Bruce Clarke, who will discuss "Literature, Astrobiology, and the Anthropocene." Also presenting is Ph.D. student Kaz Sugiyama, who will discuss "Community without Unity: Posthumanist Community in Hayao Miyazaki's Princess Mononoke." As always, the Literature, Social Justice, and Environment Lunchtime Speakers Series events are free and open to the public.
|Posted:
3/7/2018
Originator:
Cordy Barrera
Email:
cordelia.barrera@ttu.edu
Department:
English
