Participants will learn practical steps to quail management on rangeland and be able to ask specific questions as they interact with experts in wildlife habitat management. The half-day symposium is sponsored by the National Ranching Heritage Center and Quail-Tech Alliance. The event will feature five presenters with extensive wildlife management experience and include a bird dog training demonstration as well as a chuck wagon lunch for participants. For more information and registration, see http://ranchingheritage.org/quail/
3/8/2018
Katelynn Monroe
katelynn.monroe@ttu.edu
Time: 8:30 AM - 12:50 PM
Event Date: 3/22/2018
The National Ranching Heritage Center 3121 4th Street
