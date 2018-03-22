TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
The Second Annual Quail Management Symposium
Participants will learn practical steps to quail management on rangeland and be able to ask specific questions as they interact with experts in wildlife habitat management. The half-day symposium is sponsored by the National Ranching Heritage Center and Quail-Tech Alliance. The event will feature five presenters with extensive wildlife management experience and include a bird dog training demonstration as well as a chuck wagon lunch for participants. For more information and registration, see http://ranchingheritage.org/quail/
Posted:
3/8/2018

Originator:
Katelynn Monroe

Email:
katelynn.monroe@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 8:30 AM - 12:50 PM
Event Date: 3/22/2018

Location:
The National Ranching Heritage Center 3121 4th Street


Categories