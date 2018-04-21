|
Children ages 5 to 12 will have a hands-on opportunity to learn about the Northern Bobwhite Quail through various educational centers provided by Quail-Tech Alliance and the Department of Natural Resources Management at Texas Tech University. Register now at http://ranchingheritage.org/kids/
3/23/2018
Katelynn Monroe
katelynn.monroe@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 4/21/2018
Location:
The National Ranching Heritage Center 3121 4th Street
