Annual Quailapalooza will be held at the National Ranching Heritage Center on Saturday, April 21 from 1pm to 3pm. This event is free to Ranching Heritage Association members, and $5 per child for non-members. If you have questions, contact Shelby Schwartz at shelby.schwartz@ttu.edu or (806) 834-1225. This event is sponsored by the South Plains Foundation.