Finding an activity for the whole family isn't always easy, but the 48th Annual Ranch Day is a crowd pleaser for every age. You'll see cowboys, horses, chuck wagons, a magic show and even a Comanche tepee on the front lawn. Nearly 185 volunteers, many dressed in period clothing, will make frontier life come alive for you and yours. Admission is free ... and so is the fun!

Posted:

4/2/2018



Originator:

Katelynn Monroe



Email:

katelynn.monroe@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 4/28/2018



Location:

The National Ranching Heritage Center 3121 4th Street



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

