Ranch Day at the National Ranching Heritage Center
Finding an activity for the whole family isn't always easy, but the 48th Annual Ranch Day is a crowd pleaser for every age. You'll see cowboys, horses, chuck wagons, a magic show and even a Comanche tepee on the front lawn. Nearly 185 volunteers, many dressed in period clothing, will make frontier life come alive for you and yours. Admission is free ... and so is the fun!
4/2/2018

Katelynn Monroe

katelynn.monroe@ttu.edu

Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 4/28/2018

The National Ranching Heritage Center 3121 4th Street


