The Texas Tech University Hospitality and Retail Management Department is hosting Fashion Camp this summer. Throughout the week campers will participate in activities that will teach them about sewing, fashion design, the color spectrum, fashion history, jewelry making, and more!

Glue, Glitter, and Glamour is for campers aged 7 to 12 years old. The camp dates are from June 25-29th.

Cost: (Includes: Room, Board, Linens, Meals, Camp T-shirt, and Supplies)

Early Bird Special : $550 (Before May 1st, 2018) overnight campers

Early Bird Special : $450 (Before May 1st, 2018) day campers

Regular Price: $650 (After May 1st, 2018) overnight campers

Regular Price: $550 (After May 1st, 2018) day campers

For more information contact Dr. Deborah Fowler at deborah.fowler@ttu.edu, visit fashioncamp.hs.ttu.edu, or call at (806) 742-2810.