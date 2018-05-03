The IDEAL office is looking for summer camp counselors. We will be hosting information sessions to provide more information for the opportunities available. The dates for the sessions are listed below: March 5th : 4-5pm (MCOM 084) March 8th: 3:30-4:30pm (MCOM 084) March 19th: 4:30-5:30pm (MCOM 084) March 20th: 5-6pm (MCOM 153) March 21st: 3:30-4:30pm (MCOM 153) March 22nd:6-7pm (MCOM 153) For more information or questions contact ideal@ttu.edu or Ariana Hernandez (Ariana.hernandez@ttu.edu) or call 806-742-2420 Posted:

3/7/2018



Originator:

Babatunde Leshi



Email:

tunde.leshi@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 3/5/2018



Location:

MCOM 084



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

